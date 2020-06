INDIANAPOLIS -- In an exclusive interview with CBS4 News, Mayor Joe Hogsett was asked for his analysis of the performance of IMPD officers in quelling two nights of riots following peaceful social justice rallies that left downtown Indianapolis in ruins.

“I know they have been taxed literally to fatigue and exhaustion because of the hours that they have been working and I hope to visit with some of the members of our Emergency Response Group unit later this afternoon,” said the mayor during an interview on Richard Lugar Plaza outside of the City County Building.