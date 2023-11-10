It will be a sunny and breezy close to the work week. Northwest winds picking up this afternoon will be gusting near 20 mph. This will lend to another seasonally cool day with temperatures that will rise to the mid and upper 50s. The Veterans Day Parade steps off at noon today in downtown Indianapolis. Temperatures will have risen to the mid 50s by the time the parade begins.

Skies remain clear and temperatures will be cool for your evening plans. Have your jacket for the high school football games tonight. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s.

It will be a frosty, cold start to the weekend with temperatures Saturday morning starting below freezing. Both afternoons over the weekend will give way to plenty of sunshine and and temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

We take temperatures above average again next week with multiple days that will rise to near or above 60°. Rain chances are scarce but a system in the region late next week ‘might’ bring us some much needed rain. Right now, there is much uncertainty on the track of this system and a more dry forecast is favored. Stay tuned!