IMS, Speedway businesses prepare for Brickyard weekend tripleheader

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — This year at Brickyard weekend there will be an unprecedented three races all happening on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

This year fans are allowed, when they weren’t last year because of COVID-19.

IMS President Doug Boles says while masks aren’t required, they are taking a lot of the same protocols they did during the Indy 500.

IndyCar and Nascar Xfinity series race Saturday, and the NASCAR cup series on Sunday. It includes Big Machine Cooler Grand Prix and the Pennzoil 150 and then on Sunday Verizon NASCAR Cup Cars race.

Boles says Nascar is requiring some participants to wear masks when inside their transporters and haulers. He also says they are encouraging people to wear them when they are inside.

“The fact that we’re an outdoor venue makes a big difference. We’re able to open several of our sections so that people, if they don’t feel comfortable where they are, there’s plenty of places where they can move,” said Boles.

“Because we’re outside we’re just encouraging people to do what they feel, how they feel safe. It’s not required, but we’re encouraging people in certain situations if you feel like you need it, and it makes sense, then put those masks on,” said Boles.

The concessions will be cashless like they were back in May.

“It’s one of the ways we can try to keep people safe. We’re not worrying about making change. And we’re really trying to do everything we can when you’re standing in line to get you in and out of the concession stands and restrooms as quick as possible.,” Boles said.

Speedway businesses are also gearing up for the weekend. It will be all hands on deck for nearby restaurants.

“About every year for the month of May it gets really, really busy. We’re hoping the crowds are similar. We’re getting up early. We’ve got a big catering job today. So, we’re starting early today,” said Dawson’s on Main co-owner Tony Hill.

This is the only track in history where NASCAR and IndyCar have run the same weekend.

Saturday will be the 112th anniversary of the first motorized race at IMS.