IMS releases plan for this year’s Indy 500; race to be shown live in Indy market

INDIANAPOLIS — This year’s Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live in the Indianapolis market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Race officials released an 88-page plan for hosting this year’s race. Tuesday, officials announced that the crowd would be capped at 25% capacity after previously announcing a 50% cap. Masks will also be mandatory.

Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, said the Indy 500 plan was developed in consultation with her department as well as the Indiana State Department of Health. She said it “meets or exceeds” all local guidelines.

Race officials said they’ve spent four months coming up with a plan with the help of national health experts.

All concerts have been canceled, including Legends Day at IMS, Carb Day and the Snake Pit. The downtown 500 Festival Parade is also canceled.

There will be no infield camping or glamping, no autograph sessions or meet-and-greet events, seat back rentals or an Indy 500 VIP Red Carpet.

Here are some of the key points:

Attendance will be at approximately 25 percent.

Seats will be reassigned to provide for greater distancing.

Masks will be mandated throughout the entire venue, both indoors and outdoors.

Everyone will be screened with a contactless thermometer, and individuals with a temperature in excess of 100.4 degrees will be prohibited from entering the Speedway.

All drinking fountains and misting stations will be removed.

Capacity limits on elevators will be enforced.

Options from concession stands will be limited to mostly pre-packaged foods.

To reduce crowding, many activities will be eliminated, including all concerts, the VIP Red Carpet and the Indiana Press Foundation’s Last Row Party.

To help the venue and community prepare for Indy 500 Race Day, all Saturday activities, including Legends Day at IMS and the downtown 500 Festival Parade, have been canceled. Key 500 Festival programming will transition to digital platforms.

Signage will be displayed throughout the venue to encourage healthy practices, and staff will move about the facility to monitor conditions and assist customers.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Aug. 11: Indianapolis 500 Practice

Aug. 12: Indianapolis 500 Practice

Aug. 13: Indianapolis 500 Practice

Aug. 14: Indianapolis 500 Practice

Aug. 15: Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying

Aug. 16: Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying

Aug. 21: Miller Lite Carb Day

Aug. 23: Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge

You can read the plan here: