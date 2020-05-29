IMS: Museum, tours to reopen July 7th

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Museum announced it is scheduled to reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

IMS made the announcement Friday following the three-and-a-half month closure due to the COVID-19 national emergency.

According to IMS, in order to comply not only with the State of Indiana’s #BackOnTrack plan for reopening the state, officials decided to reopen following the July 3-5 combined NASCAR Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard and rescheduled NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix weekend at IMS.

To better ensure proper social distancing practices for visitors, museum staff have prepared the facility, including IMS Museum tour buses, to accommodate guests based on state and federal health recommendations.

IMS said hand sanitizing stations, protective barriers and signage have been added and that the number of visitors admitted and tour buses at any one time will be restricted to adhere to social distancing guidelines.