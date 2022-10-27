INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding.

The vehicle then hit another car in the rear, pushing that car into a wooded area.

Police say the driver of the first car went off the road and hit a power pole. The driver of the vehicle, an adult female, was pronounced deceased.

There were three people in the car that was pushed off the road. One was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two others had minor injuries.

As of early Thursday morning, there were no power outages from the downed power pole, according to AES Indiana’s power outage map.