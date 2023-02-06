IMPD is coming to your neighborhood. The department is holding a series of virtual town halls in every police district. Indy residents are encouraged to join the town halls to hear from their police commander, and for the opportunity to bring any concerns directly to the officers in charge.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor joined FOX59 this morning on the red couch to talk more about the efforts.

Here’s the schedule for the Virtual Town Halls for each police district:

Southeast – Tuesday, Feb 7th @ 6 PM

Downtown – Tuesday, Feb 21st @ 6 PM

Northwest – Wednesday, March 8th @ 6 PM

Southwest – Tuesday, March 21st @ 6 PM

East – Tuesday, April 4th @ 6 PM

North – Tuesday, April 11th @ 6 PM

*Spanish Speaking Town Hall – Tuesday, April 2th @ 6 PM

For more information on the virtual town halls, click here.