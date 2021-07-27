IMPD vehicle pursuit ends in fatal crash; suspect dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash, killing the pursued driver.

It began with a stolen vehicle investigation about 11 p.m. Monday near Garfield Park on the city’s southside. Police say the suspect fled from police and that a pursuit ensued with speeds reaching 60 m.p.h.

In the 4500 block of Madison Avenue, investigators say the driver may have struck a median, lost control, rolled down an embankment and was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then landed on the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No police or others were injured.