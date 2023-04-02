INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been wounded in a shooting that occurred on the northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 6000 block of E. 45 St. Sunday evening. Upon arrival, officers found two adult males and one adult female suffering from gunshot wounds.

At this time, all three victims are awake and breathing. IMPD is still investigating where the shooting actually occurred.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.