INDIANAPOLIS – Two teens have been arrested after an armed carjacking on Indy’s far east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 6:15 a.m. on a report of an armed car jacking at the 2000 block of Tradewinds Drive. When officers arrived the teen suspects led police on a high-speed chase from Tuxedo Park to E. 38th and the Shadeland Avenue area.

While fleeing, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a Dodge pick-up truck near 34th and Sherman. One suspect was quickly caught and a weapon was recovered. The second teen fled the vehicle, but was taken into custody after a K-9 bite.

Both teens were taken to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.