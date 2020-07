INDIANAPOLIS – Police are searching for a teen boy who they say stole a gun from a man and fired shots at him.

On June 18, police say the teen stole the victim’s handgun from his holster and pointed it at him.

When the victim followed him, the suspect fired two shots at him.

Police believe he is between the ages of 15 and 19 years old.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.