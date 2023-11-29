INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was shot and wounded on Indy’s northeast side Wednesday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police.

IMPD officers were dispatched around 6:17 p.m. to the 4900 block of Hawthorn Terrace in response to a person shot. Officers arrived and found a teenage victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was last reported to be in stable condition and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

IMPD said there is no known threat to the public at this time. Police have not yet confirmed the victim’s gender or age.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.