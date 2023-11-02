INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a teen who crashed a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser Thursday morning.

According to IMPD, a 13-year-old was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle when he ran a red light and hit the cruiser near 16th and Bosart around 12:53 a.m.

IMPD told a FOX59/CBS4 photojournalist that the teen tried starting the vehicle after the crash. When that didn’t work, the juvenile tried to run off. Police caught the teen, who was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The officer who was hit was responding to another call before the crash and was uninjured.