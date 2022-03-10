INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s Northwest District seized pounds of marijuana and THC candies while serving a search warrant.
The district tweeted its Violence Reduction Team and a Violent Crime Task Force seized 38 pounds of marijuana, 27 pounds of THC candies, 1,354 grams of THC wax, 260 vape cartridges, and 1,300 packages of THC-infused cereal. Three handguns were also taken as evidence.
This is part of an ongoing investigation, so details about the location and date of the search warrant are not being disclosed in order to avoid compromising the case.