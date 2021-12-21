IMPD, SWAT Team surround home on east side after shots fired

INDIANAPOLIS — A home was surrounded on Indy’s east side Tuesday night, with IMPD officers and SWAT Team trying to make contact with someone inside.

The situation began around 8;30 p.m., as officers were in the area of North Linwood Avenue and East Michigan Street for an unrelated call.

IMPD said that a man came out of a home in the 500 block of North Linwood, fired three shots, then went back inside.

It has not been determined if those shots were aimed at officers or not.

Additional officers were called in and the perimeter around the home was secured. SWAT Team was also called in as authorities attempted to make contact with someone inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.