IMPD SWAT team deploys gas to remove carjacking, robbery suspect from home

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been taken into custody after several reported car jackings and robberies across the Indianapolis area.

The locations include Keystone and Raymond, Keystone and Troy, and an undetermined address in Beech Grove.

Police were able to track the suspect down to the area of Wade Street and Perkins Avenue. Investigators said the man broke into a home there and barricaded himself inside. SWAT team was called out and spent around four hours trying to negotiate with the suspect. The suspect eventually came out when SWAT team deployed a form of gas.

Officers said the man was armed but taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported, but the man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said there is no danger to the community. The suspect was reportedly struggling with mental health.