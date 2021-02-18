IMPD speaks with residents about public safety during series of virtual meetings

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is wrapping up a series of virtual public safety meetings.

The department held six meetings this month, one for each district, ending with Indy’s north district tonight.

The six virtual meetings were a chance for IMPD to discuss their safety plans in 2021, as well as for residents to ask questions.

While murders and shootings remain a huge concern, police say the public also cares about crimes that don’t make headlines.

Every day across Indianapolis, thieves break into homes and snatch electronics, steal air conditioners, cut off catalytic converters or smash car windows.

The numbers show IMPD investigated more than 30,000 property crimes last year.

That’s why during a series of virtual meetings with the public this month, IMPD commanders fielded a lot of questions about combating non-violent crime.

“You know even though we had more than 200 murders and 600 non-fatal shootings, that’s less than a thousand total crimes. I had more than a thousand larcenies on my district last year, so a lot more people are affected by their cars being broken into,” said IMPD southeast district commander Ron Hicks.

Commander Ron Hicks hosted one of the virtual meetings this week, during which he shared various crimes stats and hot spot maps like these with the public.

He also reminded everyone that police can’t fight crime on their own.

“Southeast district, for example, we span 85 square mile and have 175,000 residents that live here. On day shift I have maybe 25 officers working that entire area, so we can’t be everywhere all the time. We ask citizens to help us out,” said Hicks.

Still, commander Hicks admits with 245 homicides last year and record breaking numbers of non-fatal shootings, the department remains focused on trying to drive those numbers down.

“My boss has told us this year we’re to ask ourselves every day, ‘What have we done to reduce the violence in our community?'” said Hicks. “That’s the stat that gets all the attention and rightfully so.”

A new virtual Community Engagement Bureau has also been set up.

Chief Randal Taylor appointed Commander Ida Williams over the newly developed Community Engagement Bureau. The Community Engagement Bureau was created to focus on building stronger bridges of trust with our residents.

Commander Williams will hold a virtual event on Feb. 25. That will give the public the opportunity to meet Commander Williams, hear her plans for the new bureau, ask questions, and learn about ways to work together with IMPD to reduce violence and improve our community.

IMPD says the goal of the new bureau is to get back to the basics of communication between law enforcement and those they serve.