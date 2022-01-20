IMPD seeks public’s help finding missing 34-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 34-year-old man.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Robert “Bobby” Kindley last had contact with his family on Jan. 7. IMPD added that Kindley frequents the 1000 block of South Reisner Street on the city’s near southwest side.

Kindley is described as standing 6′ tall, weighs about 150 lbs, has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).