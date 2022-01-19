IMPD seeks information on person of interest, vehicle from weekend shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives with Indianapolis police have asked the public for information that could help them identify a person suspected of being involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, first responders were flagged down near North Meridian Street and Fall Creek Parkway South Drive for a person shot in a vehicle.

The victim was carried to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have now released the above picture of a vehicle and driver, they want to try and identify.

If you have information about the person of interest, the car or the shooting, you can call Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Erika.Jones@Indy.Gov.

Also, anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.