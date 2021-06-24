IMPD seeks information on missing 72-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 72-year-old man.

Wilmer Cole Sr. is described as 5’4″, 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Cole was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m. walking in the 700 block of East 30th street. Detectives believe Mr. Cole may not be aware of his surroundings and suffers from dementia and other health issues.

If located, please assess Mr. Cole’s mental and medical needs and notify the IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6160.