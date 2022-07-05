INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 65-year-old man.

John Helton is described as 5’7″ and 180Ibs with gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering, unknown kind/color of pants, white sneakers and a baseball cap.



Helton was last seen on Monday, July 4 after watching fireworks in the 1300 block of N. Tibbs Ave. He is unfamiliar with the area and family members state Helton suffers from dementia and schizophrenia. Helton is bi-polar, diabetic, and has COPD. He is supposed to be on oxygen and may be in need of medical care.

If located please do not approach Helton. Based on reports from family members, he is known to be aggressive. Please call 911 immediately.