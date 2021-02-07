IMPD: 11-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE:

IMPD says the 11-year-old boy has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the boy was last seen by his older brother at about 5 a.m. Sunday, and when his father woke up at 9:50 a.m., he was gone.

The 11-year-old has autism and is considered “medium functioning,” according to IMPD.

He is described as standing 4’8”, weighs about 150 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes. IMPD says he is believed to be wearing a blue coat with his name embroidered on it or possibly a grey coat with black stripes and a hood and red tennis shoes.

Police ask that anyone who comes into contact with him checks for any medical attention that he might need and contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).