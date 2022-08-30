The police shield on the door of an IMPD squad car. (FOX59 file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — A 74-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in her home and Indianapolis investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down those responsible.

Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard for a welfare check.

Once there, they found the woman had sustained trauma and she was transported to the hospital. IMPD said that the investigation revealed she had been assaulted by an unknown male.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have been in or near the 4400 block of Washington Boulevard between 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, August 30, and saw suspicious persons in the area to please contact investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dustin Greathouse at (317) 327-3330 or e-mail him at Dustin.Greathouse@indy.gov.

Those with information can also share it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.