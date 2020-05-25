IMPD seeking public’s assistance in locating missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Theresa Nunnaly, 38, who disappeared from her Indianapolis home May 24.

Ms. Nunnaly is described as a white female, 5’4”, 145 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.She was last seen wearing glasses and a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt, shorts and white shoes with sparkly rainbows on them.

Ms. Nunnaly has autism and functions as a 16-17 year old.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or IMPD dispatch at 317-327-3811. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).