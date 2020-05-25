IMPD seeking public assistance in fatal hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS – Just after 12:20 a.m., on Sunday, May 24, 2020, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Rural St. on a report of hit-and-run traffic accident. An adult male at the intersection of Brookside Ave. and Rural Ave. was struck by a white SUV. Police are now looking for a 2003-2006 Cadillac Escalade.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling north on Rural St., and then fled the scene after striking the victim, making no attempt to stop or render medical aid.

The photo you see here is similar to the one police are looking for.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317.327.6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).