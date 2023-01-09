INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side.

25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her three children 4-year-old April Jones, 2-year-old toddler King Jones, and 1-year-old toddler Miles Jones who are also missing and could be in danger, police say/

Susie is described as a Hispanic female, 5’6”, 120lbs, black hair with brown eyes.

April is described as a Hispanic female, 4’0”, 60lbs, black hair with brown eyes.

King is described as a Hispanic male, 3’0”, 40lbs, black hair with brown eyes.

Miles is described as a Hispanic male, 36’, 30lbs, black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).