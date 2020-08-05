IMPD seeking 62-year-old man last seen on July 13

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for help finding a missing man.

IMPD said 62-year-old Charles Shillings was last seen on July 13, when he was leaving Eskenazi Hospital. He’s 5’5” and weighs 198 pounds. He has gray hair and is balding, police said.

Shillings has been diagnosed with dementia and has several other recent health issues.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 or 911. IMPD Missing Persons can be reached at 317-327-6160.