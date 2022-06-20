INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is calling on the public to help them track down a stolen car, that could have a child inside.

Just before 9:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the Marathon gas station in the 1800 block of East Michigan Street on report of a stolen vehicle.

They learned that a white Ford Fusion with temporary plate R229474 was stolen.

Officers were also told that 6-month-old Taveon Foy Jr. was in the vehicle.

IMPD shared the image below of a white male in a red shirt from inside the gas station. They believe he is involved in this incident.

Suspect believed involved by IMPD.

The car has a white grill, silver rims and damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

At this time officers are doing a grid search in hopes of finding the child and the car. An IMPD spokesperson said their primary focus is on finding the baby boy.

They have also reached out to Indiana State Police and are working to issue an Amber Alert at some point.

The stolen car was last seen going eastbound on East Michigan Street against traffic.

If anyone sees the vehicle or has information they are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.