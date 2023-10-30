INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing man.

According to a press release sent just before 11 p.m. Monday, 73-year-old Lawrence Campbell was last seen near the 4800 block of East 46th Street on Oct 30. IMPD described Campbell as a 6-foot, 200-pound man with gray balding hair and brown eyes.

Police indicated that Campbell has dementia, which raises law enforcement’s level of concern about his welfare.

Those with information on Campbell’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.