IMPD searching for missing 23-year-old woman who may require medical attention

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Alayia Smith is described as being 5 foot 4 inches, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Sept. 15 in the 3600 block of Bunker Hill Drive.

Smith has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and has both Type I and Type II diabetes. Smith has not had her medication and may be in need of medical attention.

Police ask anyone who locates Smith or has information about her whereabouts to contact the IMPD Missing Persons, Detective Jeremy Gray, at (317) 327-6160 or dial 911.