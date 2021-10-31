UPDATE: IMPD searching for missing 21-year-old female, found safe

News
Posted: / Updated:

Update: She has been found safe.

IMPD are seeking the public’s help locating 21-year-old Abigail Carpenter.

Abigail is described as 5’10″, 145 pounds, red hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, October 31, 2021 in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a Woody costume consisting of over the knee black boots, short blue jean shorts with a yellow and blue plaid shirt that is above the navel, red neckerchief, and a black cowboy hat. She was wearing her hair down. 

If you have any information, please contact Detective Nicole Bockting at 317-327-6160

Update: She has been found safe

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

When can I trick or treat this year?

CBS4 Digital Exclusives

More CBS4 Digital Exclusives

Latest News

More News