UPDATE: IMPD searching for missing 21-year-old female, found safe

Update: She has been found safe.

IMPD are seeking the public’s help locating 21-year-old Abigail Carpenter.

Abigail is described as 5’10″, 145 pounds, red hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, October 31, 2021 in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a Woody costume consisting of over the knee black boots, short blue jean shorts with a yellow and blue plaid shirt that is above the navel, red neckerchief, and a black cowboy hat. She was wearing her hair down.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Nicole Bockting at 317-327-6160



