INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing Tuesday from Indy’s east side.

Keith Standeford, 43, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 in the 1900 block of North Post Road.

Police say Standeford is 5’6″ tall, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and white flannel jacket.

Anyone with information about Stanedord’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327.6160.