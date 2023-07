INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspected arsonist accused of setting a porch on fire.

Investigators said a male with the possible name of “Rico” was asked to leave a house on North Catherwood on May, 13. When leaving the house, the suspect poured gasoline and set the porch on fire.

Anyone with information or seen the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).