INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding two men of interest they allege may have had a role in the theft of several hundred thousand dollars worth of gaming cards last week.

The cards were reported as stolen on Aug. 1 when IMPD officers were called downtown after receiving calls that a pallet jack containing over $300,000 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” gaming cards had been stolen.

After further investigation, IMPD has released the names of two men they have identified as possible suspects in the theft.

IMPD is asking for assistance in locating Thomas J. Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume. IMPD said both reside in New York City.

Courtesy of IMPD.

Courtesy of IMPD.

Courtesy of IMPD.

Courtesy of IMPD.

The theft occurred before the start of Gen Con, the country’s largest convention for gaming card enthusiasts. The event was held from Aug. 3 through Aug. 6.

While Gen Con had not yet officially started when the theft took place, IMPD said several vendors were in the process of setting up their displays on the day the theft was reported.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.