IMPD searches for missing woman who tested positive for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public’s help with finding 67-year-old Tanya Guyton who was last seen on Thursday, April 9.

Guyton is described as a black female, 5’0”, 130 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

She went to IU Methodist Hospital on April 8, and she tested positive for the coronavirus. She signed herself out at 12:30 p.m. and was waiting outside for her daughter to pick her up so she could go home and self-quarantine.

Prior to her daughter’s arrival, she walked away from Methodist and has not been seen.

IMPD says Guyton suffers from short-term memory loss.

She was last seen wearing blue legging type pants, a blue and white shirt with flowers, and black shoes. She has short curly hair and has a scar on the left side of her head.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).