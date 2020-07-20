IMPD searches Eagle Creek for missing child

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing child.

Search crews with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) spent several hours Monday along Eagle Creek on Indy’s west side.

At least a dozen police officers searched the woods along the creek near Cossell Road.

Police will not confirm many details, but stated they are searching for a missing child.

Several officers walking the banks of the creek with K9s. A police helicopter also made several passes overhead.

One officer admitted they are very concerned about the child’s well-being.

So far investigators have not released an identity or any information about that child.

A search of police reports shows over the weekend officers made a welfare check on a child at an apartment just a mile and a half away on West Lake South Drive.

Neighbors there say police showed up searching for a man and his child, but they were nowhere to be found.

Those neighbors added that officers searched a dumpster and the apartment. That apartment has now been sealed by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.