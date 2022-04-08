INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced Friday that the death of a woman whose body was discovered in an alley in February has now been ruled a homicide.

On February 12, officers responded to the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue after a passerby reported seeing a dead body. There they found the body of 43-year-old Cynthia Shouse.

Initially, IMPD classified the case as a death investigation.

On April 8, the Marion County Coroner’s Officer notified IMPD they determined this death to be a homicide.

Anyone who may have information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

You can also provide that information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).