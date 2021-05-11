IMPD responds to shooting in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday night.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 30 block of West Ohio Street just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they later died.

Police say they were able to capture a suspect in the shooting quickly after a witness saw them running down an alley way. Police believe this was a targeted shooting.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.