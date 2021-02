INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to a person shot on the city’s near east side Friday afternoon.

Around 1:54 p.m., IMPD reported officers on the scene of a confirmed person shot on the 900 block of N. Tuxedo Street.

The victim is in critical condition and has been transported to an area hospital, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.