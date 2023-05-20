INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is responding to a crash leaving one person dead on Indy’s near north side.

Officers say they responded to the scene shortly after 11:00 p.m. After arriving, they located 2 vehicles involved, with one driver in each car. While one driver is pronounced dead, the other was transported to a nearby hospital. There is no confirmation on their condition. Investigators are now on scene and trying to figure out if alcohol is a factor.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.