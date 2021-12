INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on the near east side according to IMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of East 19th Street just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

They then found a man shot in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any details about a suspect or circumstances of the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.