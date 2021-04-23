IMPD responds to deadly crash on east side near Shadeland and 10th

Countdown to Tax Day
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash near 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police were called to the 1000 block of S. Shadeland for a crash around 5:45 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an off-duty officer was headed home from their shift and going southbound on Shadeland when a northbound truck crossed the median and struck the officer’s vehicle.

There were two people in the truck. One was killed. The other was taken to the hospital.

The off-duty officer was also taken to the hospital for head injuries.

The crash did not involve an IMPD patrol car. The officer was driving their personal vehicle.

