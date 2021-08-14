IMPD responds to a deadly shooting on the city’s west side

IMPD responds to deadly shooting near W 38th and Lafayette Rd.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police District is investigating a deadly shooting this morning on the city’s west side.

Around 5:15a.m., IMPD officers responded to W. 38th St. and Lafayette Rd. on reports of multiple people shot. When officers arrived, they located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One victim is reported to be awake and breathing. The other victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Shortly after, IMPD received report of a walk-in person shot at a nearby hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition. It is unclear if these incidents are related.

No further information at this time.

This story is still developing.