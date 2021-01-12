IMPD respond to north side shooting, victim in critical

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are on the scene of a confirmed person shot on the 3900 block of N. Boulevard Place.

Police said the call went out at 2:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering gunshot wounds.

IMPD reported she is in critical condition and emergency teams took her to an area hospital.

Police said they are not sure if it happened inside of the house or outside, but it is in a heavily traveled area.

Authorities are asking if anyone was driving by the area to come forward, and are pleading with potential witnesses to contact them.

Police could not confirm if there is a person of interest or suspect information at this time.