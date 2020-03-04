UPDATE (12:52 p.m.)– Police say Robinson was found safe and is back at the hospital.

Original story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are requesting help finding a missing man.

Maurice Robinson was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday at Midtown Health, located at 1700 N. Illinois. He was inside the building for medical treatment but left. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

IMPD said Robinson lives near 21st and Arlington. He has dementia and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease but does not take medication for either condition.

Robinson doesn’t have a phone or vehicle and gets to and from Midtown by either staff or a care vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or IMPD Dispatch at (317) 327-3811.