INDIANAPOLIS — Fewer people fell victim to crime in Indianapolis this year compared to last year, according to numbers released by city police.

Overall, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department says that crime was down 3.6% in 2022 compared to this same date in 2021 and that some major crime categories saw an even bigger drop.

For only the third time in history, Indianapolis saw more than 200 murders this year. At the same time, 2022 did see a decline in violent crime.

Homicides were down 14.6% compared to 2021. Non-fatal shootings were down 13.1%. Aggravated assaults were down 1.2%.

“While the reduction isn’t where we want to be, we’ve seen some reductions in key areas of crime overall in the city,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Josh Barker.

Other violent crimes like rape were down 5.7%, with robbery down 11% and carjackings down 32%.

Those numbers were not an accident, according to police. Barker said IMPD cracked down on serial robbers using covert teams to track trends and make arrests.

“Unfortunately for them and fortunately for us, they often in their wake leave a pattern of practice we can identify and exploit,” said Barker.

While non-violent crimes like larceny were down 2%, the only major crime category that saw an increase in 2022 was burglary, which went up 1.5%.

“People don’t necessarily feel safer,” said reverend David Greene with Concerned Clergy.

Reverend Greene said he believes while the decreased crime stats are encouraging, so far the impact is not being felt by much of the community.

“While it’s headed in the right direction, we need to see significant percentages for people to feel safer and experience that safety,” said Greene.

Going into next year, IMPD plans to see what investments in technology, like gunshot detection or license plate readers, saw a good return on investment and which ones didn’t and then double down on what worked.

“I think that is where we can climb into what crime strategies did we employ in 2022 and what can we apply in 2023 to see if we can get an even bigger reduction,” said Barker.