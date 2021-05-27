IMPD releases body cam footage of February officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released body cam footage Thursday of an officer-involved shooting involving a man facing robbery warrants and wanted in connection to a homicide and robbery. IMPD said they expect to continue releasing body camera footage following officer-involved shootings that result in an injury.

But Lt. Shane Foley said that is a practice, not a policy.

“To share with the public the information that we have, the facts that we have about the incident which includes body camera footage and video footage from the area,” Foley said.

The footage shows body camera video from three IMPD officers, pictures from the scene and surveillance footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on February 23 on Forest Manor Drive. Officers were in the area and noticed 21-year-old Tavon Macklin in the passenger’s seat of an SUV, who was wanted on Community Corrections warrants related to robberies.

After a brief traffic stop, officers said surveillance footage shows Macklin getting out of his vehicle and firing shots at officers as he ran away. IMPD said they returned fire and a round hit Macklin, critically injuring him. Once he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged in a separate murder.

Now, he faces a slew of charges related to this officer-involved shooting and other cases.

IMPD shared a link to the footage they released today. As a warning, the video and language are graphic.