IMPD recruits participate in training to interrupt racism

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD recruits are learning how to interrupt racism with a two day workshop.

The group Child Advocates developed the training with the goal of making all community members more aware of how to actively fight against racism.

Participants share their experiences, and then learn to identify and interrupt practices that could result in racist outcomes. All IMPD officers already go through implicit bias training, but the departments says this program marks the next step in improving relationships with the community.

“It will definitely help me more with the job when I’m out there on the street because we are gonna be interacting with everyone who’s a different race,” Shayonna Gray, an IMPD recruit and training participant said. “No matter your skin color, where you come from everyone deserves to be treated equally and with the most respect (5:37)

The Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation funded the training for IMPD’s 22nd recruit class, investing $25,000 in the initiative. They hope to make the training available for more officers in the future.