IMPD program expands partnerships with other agencies in effort to track criminals better

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is expanding its efforts when it comes to catching criminals. Indianapolis Violence Reduction Partnership (IVRP) was re-established in 2017.

Through this program, officials on the community, local, state and federal levels can focus on a small number of people who are responsible for the violence in the city.

The participating departments gather for monthly meetings where they can share useful information such as names, mugshots, gangs, license plates and locations where incidents happen frequently.

Last September, IMPD assisted Greenfield police in a rash of car break-ins and burglaries. The partnership led to multiple arrests as well as the recovery of stolen cars and guns.

After a meeting in October, other jurisdictions were briefed on Richard Garrett. According to police, Garrett was involved in an east-side crime spree resulting in two murders. Weeks later, he was involved in a police chase resulting in the death of Fisher's Police Department K9 Harlej.

In 2019, the participating agencies focused on 219 people from Gary to Avon. The investigations resulted in 101 arrests. In addition, 90 high-risk offenders sent to Mayor Joe Hogsett's Community Violence Reduction Team.

IMPD hopes to continue increasing partnerships to expand IVRP.