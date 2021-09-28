IMPD: Problematic west side bar owners charged with corrupt business influence

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigation into problems associated with El Chila Sports Bar on Indy’s west side resulted in the bar owners being charged with multiple offenses.

El Chila Sports Bar is located at 6380 W. 34th Street, near the intersection of 34th and High School Road.

Police say that since December 2018 there have been 29 formal incident reports that have taken place at the bar, including — amongst other things — aggravated assaults, batteries, firearm/narcotic investigations and an officer-involved shooting.

After investigators turned their attention toward the bar owners, police determined owners Marvin Betancourt and Gabby Betancourt allegedly failed to remit the appropriate amount of sales tax and food and beverage tax to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

As a result of the investigation, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Marvin and Gabby Betancourt each with six counts including corrupt business influence and failure to remit food and beverage tax.

Both were arrested on Sept. 27.

“This investigation demonstrates the extent investigators are willing to go through to address problem businesses,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

